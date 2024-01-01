UAE: Al-Jundi Journal publishes its new January 2024 issue

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Al-Jundi Journal issued by the Ministry of Defence has published its new January 2024 issue No. 600 in both Arabic and English. Through its latest issue, Al-Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "Air Force and Defence Day", Al-Jundi said in its editorial, "The annual celebration of Air Force and Air Defence Day on 6th January, known as 'Unity Day', marks the long and distinguished history of accomplishments by the UAE Air Force and Defence. It also celebrates the achievements of the Armed Forces, which since the UAE's foundation have played a crucial role in protecting its assets and defending its cherished land against all threats."

Moreover, Al Jundi added, "The UAE Air Force has attained the highest levels of vigilance, capability and readiness to protect the homeland and safeguard its security, prosperity and stability. It has become a formidable force with a strategy capable of deterrence and defending the nation's territory and sovereignty". The new issue of "Al-Jundi" touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal's main file section of the January 2024 issue came titled "Philosophy of Modern Air Forces". In its "Studies and Analyses" section, Al-Jundi featured a study titled, "When the Weather Becomes Another Enemy", in addition to another study titled, "Sinking an Aircraft Carrier.. The Political and Military Calculations."

Furthermore, Al-Jundi dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers. Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

Through a set of distinguished writers and experts in defence and security from around the world, Al-Jundi publishes studies, research, reports, and specialised military files, dealing with research and analyses of many vital issues and topics of interest for its followers in the UAE, the Arab region and the world. Since its inception, Al-Jundi Journal has built strong relationships and strategic partnerships with various manufacturers and producers in the military sector locally, regionally, and globally. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)