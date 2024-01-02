French Embassy in Niger closes till further notice due to 'major obstacles'

The French Embassy in Niger has been closed until further notice, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The French ministry said that it had become "impossible" for the embassy to do the work due to the "major obstacles".

"The Embassy of France in Niger is now closed until further notice," it stated. France also alleged the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

"A blockade around the Embassy, restrictions on employee movements, and the turning away of all diplomatic personnel who were supposed to arrive in Niger, in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry stated. The Ministry further informed that the embassy will continue operating from Paris and maintain ties with French nationals in Niger and with the NGOs working in the humanitarian sector.

It added that consular activities will be carried out by our consulates in the region. "The Embassy will continue operating from Paris. It will maintain ties with French nationals in Niger and with the NGOs that work in the humanitarian sector and which we continue to fund, directly benefiting the most country's vulnerable people. Consular activities will be carried out by our consulates in the region," the ministry added.

On July 26, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the military and is currently being held at the presidential palace along with his family. The coup has been denounced by France and the majority of Niger's neighbours.

Paris has throughout supported the deposed President Bazoum. French President Emmanuel Macron lauded Bazoum's decision to refuse to resign and said that Paris would back any military action taken in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Earlier in September, the French Ambassador Sylvain Itte left Niger in the wake of mounting tensions between the two countries. (ANI)

