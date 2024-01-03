Left Menu

Israel confirms hostage killed during December rescue attempt

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed that 25-year-old hostage Shahar Baruch was killed during a failed rescue attempt on December 8.

03-01-2024
Israel confirms hostage killed during December rescue attempt
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that 25 year-old hostage Shahar Baruch was killed during a failed rescue attempt on December 8. The IDF said Baruch's family has been notified.

"At this point, it is not possible to determine the circumstances of Shahar's death, and it is not known whether he was murdered by Hamas or killed by the fire of our forces," the IDF said. The IDF said Baruch's family has been notified.

