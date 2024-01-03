Israel confirms hostage killed during December rescue attempt

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that 25 year-old hostage Shahar Baruch was killed during a failed rescue attempt on December 8. The IDF said Baruch's family has been notified.

"At this point, it is not possible to determine the circumstances of Shahar's death, and it is not known whether he was murdered by Hamas or killed by the fire of our forces," the IDF said. The IDF said Baruch's family has been notified.

