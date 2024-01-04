Long-range rocket launchers found in Gaza refugee camp

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): As Israel continued its offensive in Gaza, soldiers discovered long-range rocket launchers in the heart of a refugee camp, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday. The rocket launchers were found in the Burrej refugee camp in central Gaza. Before the war, more than 46,000 refugees were registered as living there, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which supports Palestinian refugees.

Fighting continued in Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city and a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there. Israeli aircraft eliminated three terrorists trying to plant a bomb. Soldiers also killed two terrorists hiding in a nearby building. A fighter jet also destroyed a Hamas weapons warehouse

During the operation, a terror squad fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli combat team. Aircraft directed by ground forces struck the squad. In the central Gaza area of Deir al-Balah, a fighter jet struck two buildings used by Hamas to direct terror squads. The terrorists escaped and removed many weapons. However, one terrorist was killed when he returned to the buildings looking for weapons.

Israeli naval, air and ground forces continued hammering Hamas targets along the Gaza coast. At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)