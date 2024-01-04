Int'l Court of Justice schedules hearings on Gaza 'genocide'

The International Court of Justice announced it has scheduled public hearings on legal proceedings initiated by South Africa against what Pretoria claims is Israeli "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media.

Israeli officials will appear before the court to contest the South African accusations. Israel has historically boycotted the ICJ saying it lacks jurisdiction and accusing the court of being politicised. (ANI/TPS)

