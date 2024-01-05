India handed over fifth tranche of relief materials for Nepal earthquake victims

Nepal on Thursday received the fifth tranche of earthquake relief materials which included pre-fabricated houses as an aid assistance from India for earthquake victims in Western Nepal. Addressing a public event on Friday, the Minister for External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar made the announcement of the arrival and handing over of the relief materials to the November earthquake victims."Like rest of the world we were saddened to learn of the casualties and devastation caused by the earthquake that struck the Western parts of Nepal in November last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity with the people and leadership of Nepal and committed to extend all possible assistance. In line with this commitment the government of India started providing emergency relief in less than 48 hours after the earthquake. Five tranches of such relief has been already supplied to the affected people including one consisting of pre-fabricated houses which were handed over yesterday to the people in the earthquake affected districts," Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also announced an aid package to Nepal from Indian Government as a reconstruction bid in those affected area amounting 1000 Crore Nepali Rupees. "I also communciated yesterday to Prime Minister Prachanda Ji- our decision to extend financial package of Nepali rupees 1000 crore (75 million USD) for the reconstruction of the infrastructure in these affected districts," Jaishankar added.

Likewise, the EAM on Friday also handed over the newly constructed building of the Tribhuvan University Central Library alongside, Nepali Foreign Minister NP Saud. "Joined my colleague FM @NPSaudnc at the inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library, 25 schools, 32 health facilities and culture sector project. Concrete delivery of the commitments made by PM @narendramodi on Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction," Jaishankar tweeted.

Along with, the External Affairs Minister also inaugurated 25 schools and 32 health facilities and a culture sector project under post 2015 earthquake reconstruction programme in Kathmandu. "In past few year reconstruction has been an area where we have received substantial level of financial support from the Government of India for which we are really thankful. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of India for supporting us in the reconstruction works following the 2015 earthquake as well as the recent earthquake in Jajarkot. With the support of India significant number of private homes have been successfully rebuilt in Gorkha and Nuwakot Districts. Resources also were availed for the reconstruction of educational institutions, health facilities and cultural heritage sites," Nepali Foreign Minister NP Saud said. (ANI)

