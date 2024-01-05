Ram Temple inauguration: "Lot of people across world would be looking," says EAM Jaishankar

Laying emphasis on India's strong historical and cultural imprint, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a lot of people across the world will be looking forward to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. He also spoke about the cultural links between Ayodhya and the Korean Royalty adding that there has been high Korean participation in Indian cultural programmes.

The EAM was speaking on his book 'Why Bharat Matters' with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of PES University in Bengaluru, Karnataka. "It's important for young people and those who travel abroad to go to those places where our cultural imprint historically been very strong. Then you will realise that what is happening in India is not something which is not limited to us. Other societies are following a lot of it...As you start moving eastwards, you can see a very strong cultural influence. In fact, the reference I make...is actually to Korea," Jaishankar said.

He added, "Because in Korea, there is a kind of belief that...they actually have a connection between their Royalty and Ayodhya. In the last few years, we have seen the revival of Ayodhya. We have actually had Korean participation in cultural programmes. They take it as a matter of pride. So I would say, on 22nd of January, a lot of people across the world will be looking what's happening". Speaking further at the event, the EAM emphasised how India stood its ground on being a part of the Quad bloc as well as continue with the economic dealings with Russia despite being pressurised not to do so.

"We are today holding our ground. Whether it is a complicated issue like the conflict in Ukraine and the pressures that come with it, or whether what has been happening in the Indo-Pacific and how do we ensure that there is stability and there is order...it could be the Quad. There were pressures on us to not do the Quad. There were pressures on us to restrict our economic dealings with Russia. We stood firm against both," Jaishankar further added. (ANI)

