UAE President receives Prime Minister of Qatar

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:25 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], January 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, who is on a working visit to the UAE. At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, along with his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In return, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his warmest greetings to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wishes for further development and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

During the meeting, he and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work for the benefit of both nations and the achievement of their mutual interests. The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar Also present was the accompanying delegation of the guest, which included Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior; Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE; and a number of senior officials.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by H.H. Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser. (ANI/WAM)

