8 people killed, 8 more missing in China coal mine accident, rescue ops underway

At least eight people were killed and another eight missing after an accident took place in a coal mine in the Chinese city of Pingdingshan in Henan province, Xinhua reported citing local authorities on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:37 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Xinhua reported that 380 of the trapped miners were extracted safely while preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by a coal and gas outburst. The agency reported, quoting the city's emergency management agency, that of 1 am (local time) on Saturday, of the 45 missing miners, eight were confirmed dead and another eight were reported to be still missing.

Xinhua reported that 380 of the trapped miners were extracted safely while preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by a coal and gas outburst. The agency reported, quoting the city's emergency management agency, that of 1 am (local time) on Saturday, of the 45 missing miners, eight were confirmed dead and another eight were reported to be still missing.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

