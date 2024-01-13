8 people killed, 8 more missing in China coal mine accident, rescue ops underway

At least eight people were killed and another eight missing after an accident took place in a coal mine in the Chinese city of Pingdingshan in Henan province, Xinhua reported citing local authorities on Friday. A total of 425 people were inside the coal mine of the Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining Co., Ltd. when the incident happened at 2:55 pm on Friday.

Xinhua reported that 380 of the trapped miners were extracted safely while preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by a coal and gas outburst. The agency reported, quoting the city's emergency management agency, that of 1 am (local time) on Saturday, of the 45 missing miners, eight were confirmed dead and another eight were reported to be still missing.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

