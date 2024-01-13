Indonesian President receives Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, has received the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, to discuss enhancing cooperation and the crucial role of the Muslim nation's wise scholars in addressing the challenges facing our world.

During the meeting, President Widodo recognised the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in promoting peace, tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity. He also commended the Council's role in fostering the role of religious leaders in facing global challenges, particularly the issue of climate change and its serious consequences.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders expressed the Council's and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb's appreciation for Indonesia, its leadership and people, and its pioneering role in serving the causes of the Muslim world. He further highlighted Indonesia's civilisational model of Islam and its inspiring religious and cultural diversity in the Southeast Asian region. (ANI/WAM)

