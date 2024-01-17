Israel launches 'significant wave' of strikes against Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel launched air and artillery strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in the area of Wadi Saluki in Lebanon, including observation posts, weapons infrastructure, and other facilities, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday. "Hezbollah is exploiting the area of the Wadi for its terrorist activity. Numerous assets and infrastructure have been concealed by the terror organization in the forested area for the purpose of attacking Israeli civilians and soldiers," the IDF said in a statement.

Israel accuses the Iranian terror proxy of exploiting the Wadi Saluki area for its terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and soldiers, saying that Hezbollah hides assets and infrastructure in the forested areas. "This morning, the Northern Command carried out a significant wave of...attacks using fighter jets and artillery, against many targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Wadi Saluki area," said Lt Col Y, a ground fire officer in the IDF's Northern Command.

"In a few short minutes, a powerful attack was carried out against dozens of positions, military buildings, infrastructure and launchers. The attack in Wadi Saluki is one of the most extensive we have carried out since the beginning of the fighting," said Y. On Monday night, Israel struck a Hezbollah anti-tank missile launcher in the Kafr Kila area in Southern Lebanon, and mounted an operation overnight in the South Lebanon area of Ayta ash Shab to eliminate an unspecified threat.

The strikes also come one day after the funeral of Mira Ayalon and her son, Barak. The two were killed on Sunday when an anti-tank rocket fired from Lebanon directly hit their home on Moshav Kfar Yuval. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for that attack. (ANI/TPS)

