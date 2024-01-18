'India remains committed to safe, legal mobility' as screening for Indians begins...: MEA

Emphasising that India has a labour mobility partnership with Israel, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India remains committed to safe and legal mobility as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have begun screening Indians wishing to travel to Israel for labour jobs. Jaiswal, while addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, highlighted that India has a labour mobility partnership with several countries across the world, and now with Israel too.

"We have a labour mobility partnership with several countries across the world and we have an agreement now with Israel as well. The agreement itself started long before the conflict erupted...The idea behind the agreement was to put in place an institutional mechanism that regulates migration to that country," he said. In December, the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments invited applications from construction workers for job openings in Israel. The government plans to send at least 10,000 workers to the conflict-hit nation. The workers will be selected by the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).

MEA Spokesperson further said that a large number of Indians are already working in the caregiving sector in Israel and ensured that there is regulated migration. "We already have a large number of people, especially in the caregiving sector, in Israel and we want to ensure there is regulated migration and the rights of the people who go there are protected," he said.

Underscoring that the conflict still continues, while answering the question about whether these workers are maybe going to dangerous areas, Jaiswal replied that since Israel is an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country, labour laws there provide protection for migrants and labour rights. Emphasising that labour laws in Israel are very strict and robust, he said, "It is an OECD country; therefore, labour laws are such that they provide protection for migrants and labour rights."

"On our part, we are very conscious of our responsibilities to provide safety to our people who are abroad," he added. Noting Operation Ajay, Jaiswal stressed that when the conflict erupted in Israel, "we launched Operation Ajay so that we could evacuate all the people who wanted to come back from there."

He further emphasised that they remain committed to the safe and legal mobility and migration of people. Meanwhile, when asked about whether India supports South Africa's case against Israel, he said that India's position on the Israel-Gaza issue has been clearly articulated in multiple locations.

"Our position on the Israel-Gaza issue has been very clearly articulated in multiple locations. The Israel-Hamas conflict has been constant and steadfast and we have condemned terrorism, called for the release of hostages, have sort protection of civilians and also called for the provision of humanitarian assistance," he added. Moreover, Jaiswal reiterated,"We also stand for a long-term, two-state solution."

Recently, Israel vehemently refuted accusations of genocide leveled by South Africa during a two-day hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In concluding remarks, Gilad Noam, representing Israel, accused South Africa of attempting to "pervert the meaning of the term 'genocide,'" CNN reported. Noam urged the court not to grant South Africa's request for "provisional measures," arguing that it could jeopardise Israel's ability to defend itself against ongoing threats. He asserted that entertaining the request would weaken the commitment to prevent and punish genocide, turning it into a tool for terrorist groups.

He emphasised that the International Court of Justice lacks jurisdiction over Hamas as it deals with disputes between states, leaving individual leaders to be tried at the International Criminal Court. South Africa had previously argued that Israel's leaders were "intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza" and called for a halt to the military campaign. Israel dismissed the accusation as "blood libel" and accused South Africa of functioning as the "legal arm of Hamas."

The ICJ's panel of judges will now deliberate on South Africa's request for a halt to Israel's Gaza offensive in the coming days and weeks, CNN reported. (ANI)

