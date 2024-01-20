Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses graduation of UOS's female students

Left Menu

Sharjah [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), affirmed that the university's prestigious position in the world and its successful journey in science and knowledge are thanks to Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, founder of the university, who made the dream of the UOS an actual reality to be one of the leading higher education institutions locally, regionally and globally. This came during the speech of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, which he delivered, on Saturday, at the graduation ceremony for female students of the colleges of Sharia, Arts, Communication, Law and Fine Arts at the UOS for the fall semester 2023-2024, in the University City Hall.

The graduation ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, after which Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), delivered a speech in which he extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honouring the female graduates. He congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in the future, pointing out that the UOS, since its establishment by Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, places students at the top of its priorities, as they are the goal of the entire educational process. In addition, the university works to qualify its students in an integrated manner, which makes its graduates have the highest levels of academic qualifications and the required preparation.

Graduate Sarah Al Matroushi from the College of Communication gave a speech on behalf of her fellow graduates, in which she expressed her thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for establishing the UOS. She also thanked the President of the UOS, members of the administrative and teaching bodies, and parents who contributed to their educational journey until their graduation.

The President of the UOS handed over certificates to the 430 female graduates from bachelor's programmes in the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Law, the College of Fine Arts and Design, and the College of Communication, wishing them success in the future. Following the graduation ceremony, the President of the UOS shook hands with top officials of UOS, thanking them for their efforts. (ANI/WAM)

