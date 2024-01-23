UAE: Dubai records over AED3.3 bn in realty transactions Monday

Dubai [UAE], January 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 715 sales transactions worth AED 2.28 billion, in addition to 201 mortgage deals of AED 993.9 million, and 30 gift deals amounting to AED 76.3 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 653 villas and apartments worth AED1.65 billion, and 62 land plots worth AED624.87 million

The mortgages included 178 villas and apartments worth AED696.76 million and 23 land plots valued at AED297.14 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.3 billion. (ANI/WAM)

