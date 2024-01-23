Left Menu

UAE: Dubai records over AED3.3 bn in realty transactions Monday

Dubai real estate market recorded 715 sales transactions worth AED 2.28 billion, in addition to 201 mortgage deals of AED 993.9 million, and 30 gift deals amounting to AED 76.3 million on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:14 IST
UAE: Dubai records over AED3.3 bn in realty transactions Monday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], January 23 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 715 sales transactions worth AED 2.28 billion, in addition to 201 mortgage deals of AED 993.9 million, and 30 gift deals amounting to AED 76.3 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 653 villas and apartments worth AED1.65 billion, and 62 land plots worth AED624.87 million

The mortgages included 178 villas and apartments worth AED696.76 million and 23 land plots valued at AED297.14 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.3 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024