Left Menu

Netanyahu mourns deaths of 21 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his remorse after twenty one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when Hamas terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at a building next to a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 15:06 IST
Netanyahu mourns deaths of 21 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his remorse after twenty one Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday when Hamas terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at a building next to a Gaza compound being prepared for demolition. "Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war," he said. "I would like to stand by the dear families of our heroic fighters who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will change forever."

Netanyahu said that he mourns for "our heroic fallen soldiers" and that he embraces the families in their "hour of sorrow and we all pray for the well-being of those who were wounded." He also stated that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) opened an inquiry into the tragedy.

"We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to safeguard the lives of our fighters," said Netanyahu. "On behalf of our heroes, for our very lives, we will not stop fighting until total victory," he declared. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024