UAE: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone introduces first 'Instant Licence'

Sharjah [UAE], January 26 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has unveiled its latest offering -- the "Instant Licence Service". This comprehensive instant business licence has been developed to redefine the process of establishing businesses in Sharjah, offering a swift and cost-effective solution for business owners. The service is a first-of-its-kind, encompassing a spectrum of essential components crucial for establishing and operating businesses in Sharjah. It is designed to expedite the business setup process, empowering entrepreneurs to realise their ambitions and gain instant access to the thriving economy within the region.

The comprehensive service includes essential components such as the Business Licence, a Memorandum of Association (MOA), a Lease Agreement for securing office or business space within the SPC Free Zone, and a Share Certificate documenting ownership and 1 shareholder. The service also includes a Certificate of Formation that validates the business entity's existence and a Business Activity Certificate, which specifies approved business activities under the licence.

This instant licence also allows the flexibility to choose up to three licence activities from over 1,500 options spanning various industries and provisions for an unlimited number of visa quotas, streamlining the process for securing visas for key personnel within the company. Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said, "We adopt a clear strategy towards supporting the business environment in Sharjah and strengthening its status as an attractive global destination for investment. This strategy is embodied in studying the challenges of entrepreneurs, investors, and project owners in the region and providing comprehensive solutions for them, enabling them to advance their businesses from establishment to the development and growth stage."

With this new offering, SPC Free Zone continues to position itself as a pioneer in supporting business ventures, aligning with the emirate's vision of becoming a global hub for diverse industries.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)