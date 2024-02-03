Left Menu

Three arrested for stealing computers from children evacuated from Gaza region

The computers were used for the education of children from the city of Sderot - located just north of Gaza - who were evacuated from their homes due to the war.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 08:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): Police officers in the south of Israel arrested three people on suspicion of stealing dozens of computers from a hotel in the Dead Sea area where people evacuated from the areas near Gaza have been living since the start of the war.

The computers were used for the education of children from the city of Sderot, located just north of Gaza, who were evacuated from their homes due to the war.

The three suspects were only identified as residents of Dimona (in the Negev) and Be'er Sheva in their 30s. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

