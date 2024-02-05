Israeli forces continue operations in Central Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): In the center of the Gaza Strip, a squad of five terrorists was identified in the area where forces of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Nahal Infantry was operating at the time. In a joint activity of the ground forces, aided by aircraft, naval vessels and tanks, the terrorists were eliminated. When one of the terrorists was eliminated explosions were identified that testified to the fact that he had explosive devices in his possession.

Also, fighters of the 646th Reserve Paratrooper Brigade raided terrorist targets and located Kalashnikov type weapons, sniper rifles, grenades and cartridges. The fighters also eliminated ten terrorists with close range fire and air support. In addition, over the past day, the Israel Navy used missile ships to attack terrorist infrastructures used by in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

