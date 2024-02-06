PoK: Scribes vent fury over 'malpractices' in journalism

The journalists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) vented their anger and resentment over the alleged malpractices in journalism in the occupied region. Citing growing insecurity over their future, the journalists in Muzaffarabad city held demonstrations over many days. However, their protests failed to elicit the desired response from the PoK administration and media outlets.

The demonstrators participating in the protest are employed journalists from various media organisations based in Pakistan. These PoK journalists have put forward several demands that have yet to gain any traction from their employers.

These demand that channels and newspapers must issue them appointment letters, provide a fixed and reasonable salary, and stop firing them without prior notice. Ishtiyaq Mir, a protesting journalist, said, "Several newspapers and channels in the area have been treating journalists wrongly. In the name of employment, they have been pushing us towards economic hardships. They have been firing us daily, without giving any adequate notice."

He added that "no letters are issued to journalists at the start of their employment and neither there is no assurance of timely salaries." Talking about the ongoing issue Mir added that "despite the presence of minimum salary laws in POK, under which we must be paid PKR 32000. It is shameful that any such law is not being followed by our employers."

Another employed journalist, Tahir Farooqui raised the issue of the economic condition of journalists in the area. "Whenever, fellow journalists are fired without any warning, our self-respect is hurt, and the only source of revenue generation comes under danger," he said. Farooqui further added that "several of our journalist friends have fallen ill because of mental tension or pressure, and several of them have passed away. Many of us are now unemployed and have no other source to feed our families. And many of us are not even assured that the organization that we are working within the morning will keep us till the day's end. This has caused them to compromise the principles and ethics of journalism. And they are forced to surrender their morals to avoid economic losses".

The journalists also demanded that Pakistan's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and other concerned departments provide them with their basic rights. (ANI)

