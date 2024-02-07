Depreciating natural resources, severe water shortage continue in PoK

People in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been facing severe environmental hazards due to the exploitation of natural resources by Pakistan for over several decades. Depleting water reserves and forest fires are common issues that concern the local people in the region. However, the authorities have still not taken any action regarding the matter.

Raja Muhammad Mumtaz, a local from PoK, said, "Our forests are being destroyed every day because of reasons like forest fires, poaching, smuggling, and corruption. The government must make people aware of the importance of the forests. Until the people don't understand the importance of these resources and don't feel a sense of belonging towards them, the situation will not improve." Mumtaz said, "because of overpopulation and improper care, forests of POK are getting destroyed. Hence, they become more prone to forest fires. Solving this problem will need a united effort."

Citing the example of the recently launched pension scheme for trees in India, Mumtaz demanded that such a scheme be applied in PoK so that the forests of PoK can be conserved and people take care of forest and land resources. Currently, the forest cover in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has reduced to less than 11 per cent, and in Pakistan, this number is even more inferior. He said that neither the people nor the government are concerned about it.

Highlighting the problems of polluted rivers, Mumtaz said that people have been throwing garbage directly into local rivers. He stressed that such an activity must be stopped and there must be a proper system to stop it. He noted that such activities, of throwing garbage in rivers, affect other local resources like fishing and drinking water. He stated that the government must involve forest experts, as they are best equipped with the know-how of the land. Another person belonging to the hilly areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and PoK said they have transporting this water for a long time now. "There has been no rain for months, our forests are getting destroyed and ponds are drying. Hence the water supply for our people is less. We use this water, however bad it may be for cooking and drinking for both us and our castles."

He said, "These seasonal tributaries from the mountains are the last hope for us, as we have no other source of water to rely on. And these also will dry up soon." Due to climate change in PoK, a decrease in rainfall, an increase in pollution, and forest fires have reduced the underground water level. Speaking about the people who come from long distances to take water, the local residents mentioned that people come from at least eight to ten kilometres in search of water, as there are no more wells and ponds in this area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)