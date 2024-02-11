Left Menu

UAE: Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 55 volunteers in eighth edition

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of Al Khair Voluntary Award, honoured the volunteers with certificates of recognition and appreciation.

Dubai [UAE], February 11 (ANI/WAM): The Al Khair Voluntary Award honoured 55 volunteers in its eighth awards ceremony on Saturday at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden, Hatta, Dubai. Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of Al Khair Voluntary Award, honoured the volunteers with certificates of recognition and appreciation.

The awards ceremony was attended by Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of Al Khair Voluntary Award, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohamed bin Salem Al Qassimi, and other officials. Underscoring the importance and benefits of youth volunteering, Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasised how volunteering embodies social solidarity. He described humanitarian and volunteer work as one of the most distinguished and noble qualities that bring pride to societies.

Meanwhile, Firas Aziz Bin Darwish advocated for the immense importance of volunteering, highlighting its positive impact on individuals, families, society, and the economic, social, and development spheres. He emphasised that volunteering, in all its forms, acts as a cornerstone of societal well-being, stability, and happiness. He lauded it as a noble human value and one of the essential pillars for societal progress and development. Furthermore, he commended the leadership's initiatives and embrace of volunteer work. (ANI/WAM)

