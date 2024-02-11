Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Gohar Ali Khan claims President Alvi will invite party to form govt

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserted on Saturday that President Arif Alvi will extend an invitation to his party to form the government because they have gained a majority in the National Assembly, according to Geo News. He claimed that voters used their freedom to vote freely. He said that Form 45 was prepared and the votes were counted by the presiding officers.

"We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law," Gohar Khan said addressing the media in Islamabad. Given that they had received every form, the PTI chairman stated that the results should be determined in accordance with Form 45. He added that the suppression of the people's voice and the establishment of a preferred government would not be tolerated by any means.

"No obstacle should be created for the PTI and results should be announced as soon as possible. As per the law, the final result is extracted from Form 45 and we have received all the results," he said adding that the final results should be announced before 12:00am tonight, according to Geo News. Gohar stated that they were in communication with their independent candidates. He added that they would form their own independent administration and that they were and would remain party loyal.

After the procedure was over, Khan declared that the PTI would move toward intra-party elections in fifteen days. In addition, he claimed that the cases on PTI founder, Imran Khan were all false. The PTI chairman stated that a decision about the reserved seats and which party they should join would be made soon.

He said they would hold peaceful protests in the constituencies where results were halted. "The workers are requested that protest is a right, but it should be peaceful," he said.

Amid the delay in the publication of Pakistan's election results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats. According to the report, the decision comes after the party's core committee meeting was held and it was announced to hold 'peaceful protests' across the country tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. to protect the sanctity of the vote.

The meeting also deliberated on election results and the future course of action. The core committee also discussed matters related to affiliation with specific political parties. Important decisions were made during the meeting, which the party said would be implemented after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan.

"The people have given their verdict in a peaceful and constitutional manner," the PTI said, adding that now its time to protect the mandate. According to ARY News, results for 257 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independent candidates in the lead with 100 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 73 and 54 seats, respectively.The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had bagged 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) had secured three and two seats, respectively. MWM and BNP had clinched one seat each.

Moreover, PTI-backed independent candidates have started moving high courts, alleging rigged poll counts. (ANI)

