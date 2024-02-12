"This is love for PM Modi": Registrations cross 65,000 for 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi

In a testament to the enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi has witnessed an unprecedented response, with over 65,000 registrations received. Jitendra Vaidya, the President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the 'Ahlan Modi' initiative, expressed his excitement about the unique nature of the event.

"It is a very unique type of event because there is no single organisation conducting this event; it is an entire community arranging it. As you may know, when PM Modi's name comes, people gather in large numbers. This is the love for PM Modi," Vaidya told ANI. The event, organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has garnered significant attention, showcasing the widespread admiration and support for Prime Minister Modi. Vaidya highlighted the community-driven nature of 'Ahlan Modi,' emphasising that it is not orchestrated by a single organisation but is a collective effort.

"The registration for the event crossed 65,000 and it was closed on Feb 2," Vaidya said, underlining the overwhelming response from the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi. The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly about 35 per cent of the country's population.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event. In a remarkable display of solidarity and anticipation, the 'Nari Shakti' of the Indian community have shown overwhelming support and enthusiasm. They have registered in significant numbers and are actively promoting the event, embodying the spirit of women empowerment, communal harmony and participation, according to the organising committee.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said that people are keen to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in the 'Ahlan Modi' event set to be held on February 13. During his visit to the UAE, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event on February 13. Sunjay Sudhir said that they had to close the registration as soon as the number of people who could attend the event reached 65,000, as they could not accommodate more people.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning tomorrow. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address. (ANI)

