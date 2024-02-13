Left Menu

Japan: Miyako fish market in Iwate once again attracts buyers and sellers

The newly renovated Miyako Fish Market in Japan's Iwate has been gathering attention for digital gear as sellers are using tablets to collect and share the amount of fish and other sea food items.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:47 IST
Miyako fish market. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The newly renovated Miyako Fish Market in Japan's Iwate has been gathering attention for digital gear as sellers are using tablets to collect and share the amount of fish and other sea food items. In March 2011, a tsunami struck the coastal region of Iwate in Japan, after which a large tide embankment was constructed to prevent tsunami damage.

However, as reported last month, the newly set market is again attracting people. Minemura Tadashi, the Chief Director of JETRO Sendai, said, "For the last three years, we have spoken to our customers only through online mode. We could not get our buyers to see the site and taste the products. This time, I hope that overseas buyers check products on site and conclude contracts".

Foreign buyers visited the marine product company and were introduced to its facility. They were offered the tastes of Iwate oysters, scallops, abalone, and octopus. The port of Ishinomaki, which was damaged by the tsunami in March 2011, is now the fifth-largest fish collection centre in Japan.

The length of the harbour is 875 metres. It is a Guinness world record where various fish and Sanriku marine products are landed throughout the year. Moreover, Kinka brand Mackerels, which is used in making sushi, has become a world brand.

Akira Yokoyama, a buyer from Singapore, said, "We are particularly interested in scallops, including large sizes. We are currently in the process of exchanging emails with the company we just met in this business meeting. Kinds of fish are changing because of the change of seawater temperature. Utilising this visit to collect the latest information and expand export business". Yoshiki Haibara, a buyer from the US, said, "Regarding ingredients for sashimi topping for sushi, the US is also facing a labour shortage, which makes it difficult to manage the backyard of restaurants as before. The cost is a little higher, but by purchasing it as a completed product, we make it balanced and acquire new products. Japan has high-level processing technology, so I think this kind of product will be required in the future".

Japanese vendors want to meet global buyers for their goods and services. It is the ideal chance for mutual learning and the creation of a game-changing new product. (ANI)

