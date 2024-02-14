Pakistan: PDM 'cuddle up' to form coalition, invite PTI to become part of reconciliation process

In a bid to form a government after the February 8 elections, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has renewed its efforts to form a coalition, inviting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to also become part of the reconciliation process. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he and other political leaders have taken the decision to form the government together, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters after a multi-party gathering at PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's residence in Islamabad, Zardari said, "We have chosen to unite and form a government to steer Pakistan out of crisis. Regardless of the challenges Pakistan is grappling with--be it economic, terrorism, or reconciliation--PTI is also part of this reconciliation effort. We welcome them to join us in this process, and all political forces are invited to engage in discussions about reconciliation." Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan, Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif were also present on this occasion, according to The Express Tribune report.

In his remarks, Zardari highlighted the importance of having a common ground in issues related to economy and defence during the reconciliation process. He stated, "We should collaborate to support Mian Nawaz Sharif and other associates in their endeavours for the success of Pakistan, its people, and to uplift them from poverty." Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister's position, according to The Express Tribune report.

Speaking about his previous term as Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said, "When I was PM, I had announced Nawaz Sharif as our party's candidate for PM, and I now request him to accept the position. Additionally, I am officially announcing Maryam Nawaz as our candidate for Punjab CM." He spoke about the coalition government's achievements in averting a default during his tenure as Pakistan PM. He attributed the government's achievements to the collective efforts of the individuals present, according to The Express Tribune report. He also mentioned the formation of committees by both PML-N and PPP to determine the future course of action.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pakistan was undergoing a crisis and stressed that differences between political parties should not supersede the interests of the nation. He offered MQM-P's support for Shehbaz Sharif and affirmed the party's commitment to honouring its promises. Sadiq Sanjrani, representing the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), emphasised the collective effort needed to stabilise the country and democracy. He spoke about BAP's support for Nawaz Sharif, according to The Express Tribune report.

Aleem Khan said, "The condition of the poor people is dire, inflation is soaring, and there are numerous challenges facing the populace. We will prioritise decisions for the country and its people." He stated that the government led by Shehbaz Sharif will focus on decisions aimed at improving the welfare of Pakistan. Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that his party will support PML-N's prime ministerial candidate. He made the remarks after the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that the PPP will also not seek any ministries at the federal level. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP has accepted the election results, despite concerns, in the greater interest of the country. Speaking to reporters, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "We do not want the country to hold another election, going towards another general election will only harm the country."

He stressed that Pakistan would have suffered if the PPP had not joined the PML-N. He said, "It can not be that one party always raises objections against poll results," according to The Express Tribune report. "We want all the political parties to address the shortcomings so that no one can point fingers at elections the next time. We will also utilise available forums like ECP, parliament in addressing these issues," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said.

He said, "I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan," and added that the PML-N and independents have a greater number at the Centre. He said the PPP had taken the decision to offer support to the PML-N after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf refused to form a coalition with the party, which left the PML-N as the only party that had invited the PPP to join the government.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that he "personally wants [his father] Asif Ali Zardari to be the next president". He said, "The country is burning and the only person who can control the situation is Zardari." He said PPP might not be part of the government will engage with the political parties on the issue of votes and the election of PM.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "In conclusion, the PPP has made the decision that we may not be a part of the government but we will engage with political parties on the issue of votes and the election of the prime minister." He said, "I am assuring the public that the parliament will be formed and it is a forum where their issues will be resolved."

He said that the PTI's refusal to speak to "any political party" demonstrated that they were creating an "environment of political stability," Pakistan-based Dawn reported. He alleged that the PTI wanted to continue "extreme populist politics in which they want to play the role of a spoiler." He said PTI seeks to de-legitimise as many democratic processes as possible. (ANI)

