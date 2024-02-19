39-hour outage ends: X, formerly Twitter, back in action for Pakistani users

After a 39-hour disruption, the services of the renowned micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, have been successfully reinstated in Pakistan, as per ARY News. The outage commenced at 9 p.m. on February 17, affecting users who encountered difficulties accessing tweets and new posts.

Numerous attempts to load the site led to a 'this site can't be reached' notification, frustrating users across the country, as reported by ARY News. Downdetector.pk, a real-time internet and social media outage monitoring service documented a significant surge in reports of X outages during the downtime.

According to ARY News, the number of reported outages escalated from 185 at 9:01 p.m. to 239 by 9:24 p.m., amplifying users' concerns as they voiced their frustrations on social media platforms. Cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks verified the shutdown of X in Pakistan, underscoring this incident among a series of recent internet service disruptions, including popular social media platforms, within the country.

The situation is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing context of the 2024 general elections, where most services have been affected. Notably, X had previously experienced a global outage in May 2023, prompting widespread complaints from users worldwide. (ANI)

