Foreign Ministers of Bhutan, Lithuania, Estonia set foot in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

As anticipation of the Raisina Dialogue 2024 grows, more foreign ministers of different countries arrive in the national capital on Tuesday. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna have touched down here for India's high-profile conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

"More Foreign Ministers set foot in New Delhi for #RaisinaDialogue2024! Welcome to India, @FMBhutan Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, FM @GLandsbergis of Lithuania & FM @Tsahkna of Estonia," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins arrived in New Delhi. The MEA spokesperson said that the two leaders were extended a warm welcome.

The Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday to participate in the Raisina Dialogue. Notably, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also be on a state visit to India. He will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue, 2024 in New Delhi.

Raisina Dialogue is set to convene its 9th edition from February 21 to 23. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the conference is dedicated to tackling pressing issues confronting the global community, will witness the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21.

With representation from over 100 nations, the 9th Raisina Dialogue will gather a diverse array of participants including Ministers, former Heads of State and Government, Military Commanders, Industry Leaders, Technology Innovators, Scholars, and Youth. Under the theme "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create," the 2024 edition will foster dialogue and engagement across six thematic pillars: Tech Frontiers, Peace with the Planet, War & Peace, Decolonising Multilateralism, the 2030 Agenda, and Defending Democracy.

More than 2500 delegates from approximately 115 countries will participate in person, while millions worldwide will engage with the proceedings through digital platforms. Moreover, the Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters. The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference. (ANI)

