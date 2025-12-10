Greek Farmers Blockade: A Protest for Aid and Justice
Greek farmers staged nationwide protests, disrupting operations at Volos port. They demand resolution of delays in farm aid payments and address the financial strain from high production costs. The delays, partly due to a corruption scandal, are exacerbated by recent natural disasters impacting agriculture and livestock.
On Wednesday, Greek farmers caused significant disruption at the regional port of Volos as part of a larger nationwide protest. The demonstrators expressed frustration over delays in farm aid and high production costs, driving numerous tractors and trucks in blockades across major roads.
The delay in payments stems from a corruption probe involving fraudulent claims. Investigations have hampered the disbursement of vital European Union aid. Meanwhile, farmers have faced severe setbacks from natural disasters, including sheep pox leading to mass culls in Thessaly.
Despite government assurances of forthcoming payments, protests persist. Transport was notably impacted at Greece's northern border with Bulgaria, demonstrating the breadth and intensity of the farmers' discontent.
