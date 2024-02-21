Left Menu

Kazakhstan embassy in India organises round table to discuss country's political progress

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India organized a round table dedicated to political reforms, economic and social modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as upcoming international events to be held this year in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan embassy said in a news release. During the event, the attendees were given information about the results of the country's political life in 2023, in particular, about the work of the Constitutional Court, the elections of deputies of the Mazhilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament) and Maslikhats (local legislative bodies) at all levels, diversification and demonopolization of the economy, infrastructure renovation, business support and investment attraction.

In addition, the Indian audience was familiarized with the state and prospects of investment and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. Separately, important initiatives and events were discussed within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in 2024 in such reputable international organizations as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Islamic food security organization (IOFS).

The participants of the round table were also informed about the main ideas of the upcoming Astana International Forum (AIF), the meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the details of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana. At the end of the round table, information materials from the Embassy were handed over to all the invited guests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

