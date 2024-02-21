Left Menu

Israel's Defence Minister Gallant: Hamas' leader is now a fugitive

Minister Gallant discussed operational developments in Gaza and detailed the IDF's achievements in targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure, as well as efforts to return the hostages.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:40 IST
Israel's Defence Minister Gallant: Hamas' leader is now a fugitive
Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): On Wednesday, Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant addressed the annual Conference of Presidents at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Headquarters in Tel Aviv. Minister Gallant provided a security situation assessment to 50 leaders of North American Jewish organisations and prominent communities. Minister Gallant discussed operational developments in Gaza and detailed the IDF's achievements in targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure, as well as efforts to return the hostages.

"[Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar has turned from the leader of a terrorist organization to a fugitive," he said. Minister Gallant also discussed the threat posed by Hezbollah in the northern arena, as well as Iranian efforts to operate proxies against Israel on seven fronts. He also addressed opportunities for further regional integration via normalization with Saudi Arabia and others. To this end, he stressed the need for a decisive victory against terrorism.

In the face of ongoing attacks and antisemitism, Minister Gallant raised the importance of continued unity. He also criticized recent anti-Israel comments made by world leaders like the President of Berlin. "The President of Brazil was joined by the Presidents of Bolivia and Colombia - their words are outrageous and inciting," said Gallant. "While many in the world, including some leaders attack us - we, the Jewish people and the State of Israel, must stand strong and united. We must know that we are fighting a just war against a brutal enemy - a terrorist organisation." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024