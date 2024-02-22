"India is trying to diversify": German Minister on oil purchase from Moscow

Commenting on India's oil purchase strategies, Germany's Minister of State, Federal Foreign Affairs, Tobias Lindner, highlighted the shared interests between the two nations despite differing stances in the UN. Minister Lindner acknowledged India's endeavours to diversify its sources, signalling a departure from its traditional reliance on specific partners.

"Germany and India might have a different voting way in the UN, but we share a common interest. I am aware of the India-Russia relationship. India is trying to diversify. There are signals from Delhi to cooperate with other countries," Minister Lindner said at a press conference. While emphasising the significance of India's move towards diversification, particularly in the context of global geopolitical shifts, Lindner drew attention to the aftermath of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, pointing out its global repercussions, including impacts on Indo-Pacific regions' food and energy security.

Speaking on China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, Minister Lindner said, "We see that China is getting more and more assertive sometimes even questioning the international rule-based order. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries are key. Concerning Taiwan and border disputes with India is further concerning. We believe that any such dispute needs to be solved peacefully and with mutual consent." Shifting focus to the Red Sea, Lindner highlighted a shared interest in maintaining freedom of navigation.

"I am aware that India has deployed ships to the regions and Germany is deploying frigates at the moment. I am hopeful that we will get approval in our Parliament session for the mission offered to armed forces in the Red Sea in protecting the freedom of navigation," he also said. Lindner is in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

A day ago, he issued a statement, underlining Germany's commitment to enhancing its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Highlighting the region's pivotal role in global economic dynamics, Lindner stressed the interconnectedness of stability and prosperity between the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the world at large. (ANI)

