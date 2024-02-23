UKPNP condemns arrest of party vice president from Gilgit-Baltistan, demands his immediate release

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the arrest of UKPNP Vice President Rashid Ahmed from Muzaffarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan. The UKPNP has demanded immediate and unconditional release of Rashid Ahmed. Several leaders of UKPNP, like exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Secretary Foreign Affairs Committee Jamil Maqsood, and other key members have expressed their strong condemnation regarding the arrest of Ahmed.

Citing reliable party sources, the statement said that Ahmed who served UKPNP was apprehended by local law enforcement. According to the statement, UKPNP staunchly denounces this "arbitrary detention and condemns any reported instances of mistreatment." In the statement, the UKPNP stated, "Pakistan and its dummy government imposed in Muzaffarabad must stop arrests and intimidation tactics that will not deter the UKPNP's commitment to its peaceful struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people."

The UKPNP urged the United Nations and the international community to take cognizance of the persistent human rights violations taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In the statement, UKPNP said, "The government of Pakistan must cease all reprisals against UKPNP members and human rights advocates, and to ensure the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the region's inhabitants."

"The UKPNP affirmed its unwavering resolve to amplify its voice against such injustices both domestically and internationally. We remain steadfast in our dedication to advocating for the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people, and we will continue to resist any attempts to suppress our legitimate aspirations," it added. Earlier, UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nazir Aziz Khan referenced the suggestion of a referendum in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan and called it unrealistic and unacceptable unless Pakistan complies with United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolutions on Kashmir and vacates occupied areas of Kashmir.

In a statement released on social media, Khan stated, "In PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, nationalists are barred from participating in elections unless they submit allegiance to Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state and establishment have consistently manipulated elections in Pakistan and its occupied areas of Jammu Kashmir." "Even recent election results are indicative of manipulation and rigging to achieve desired outcomes. In such a lawless and hybrid system environment, a referendum of the public would lack legitimacy and legal grounds," it added.

The UKPNP spokesperson stated further that the prerequisite of the referendum is that Pakistan must withdraw from all areas of the disputed areas of Kashmir and the state should be reunified. Jamil Maqsood, UKPNP's secretary of Foreign Affairs said, "Timely warning to those who have violated their promises with our people. Pakistan must withdraw its security and civilian administration from both the peripheries and let the people of Pakistan Occupied territories of Kashmir decide about local government and governance."

"At present, Pakistan's political parties have occupied all the space and local people have been disenfranchised and only those, who sign an oath of allegiance to Pakistan, can vote," he added. (ANI)

