Left Menu

Pakistan: Sindh MPAs sworn in amid ongoing protests, rallies

The newly elected representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were sworn into the 16th Sindh Assembly on Saturday amid continued protests, according to Dawn.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 08:11 IST
Pakistan: Sindh MPAs sworn in amid ongoing protests, rallies
Flag of Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The newly elected representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were sworn into the 16th Sindh Assembly on Saturday amid continued protests, according to Dawn. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the results, with the PPP leading in the province with 84 seats, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is a distant second with 28 seats.

However, independent candidates, including those of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 14 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) got two each. Notably, the Sindh Assembly is the second to have its lawmakers take oath after the February 8 general elections, where at least 313 MPAs got elected to the Punjab Assembly a day ago, as reported by Dawn.

The GDA, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other parties protested against alleged rigging in the general elections, however, assembly proceedings took place today despite the ongoing protests. Earlier, the caretaker provincial government had already announced imposing Section 144 on holding rallies or public gatherings in the so-called "Red Zone" area, where the Sindh Assembly is located, Dawn reported.

"...the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, hereby imposes a ban on public assembly, gatherings, protests, processions, and demonstrations in South Zone Karachi Division for a period of 30 days with immediate effect," the provincial government said in a notification issued on Friday. The PTI, the GDA, the JUI-F, the JI and the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi had announced they were holding a peaceful protest in front of the provincial assembly building.

Sindh's interior minister, Brigadier (Retired) Haris Nawaz, highlighted that Section 144 is now in effect in the area around the building of the provincial assembly, hence, no marches or protests can be held nearby, as reported by Geo News. However, with parties other than the PPP and the MQM-P having decided to boycott the proceedings, MPAs-elects of the GDA, the JI, and independents backed by the PTI--who recently joined the Sunni Ittehad Council as per PTI directives, did not show up today to take the oath, according to Dawn.

Following this, the assembly session, which was scheduled for 11 am, was delayed for 40 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024