Balochistan Assembly session for oath-taking of newly-elected members on February 28

The Balochistan Assembly session for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members will begin on February 28 at 3 pm (local time).

Balochistan Assembly session for oath-taking of newly-elected members on February 28
The Balochistan Assembly's session for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly has been summoned on February 28, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to the details, Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling the assembly meeting for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members on February 28 at 3 pm (local time).

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Jan Jamali will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body, according to ARY News report. Notably, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections. Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP have won 11 seats each in February 8 elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 10 seats. However, PPP and PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly after some independent candidates joined them. PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JUI-F in Balochistan and announced willingness to share power with Pakistan People's People (PPP) in the province too, according to ARY News report.

Meanwhile, the newly elected representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were sworn into the 16th Sindh Assembly on Saturday amid continued protests, Dawn reported. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the results, with the PPP leading in the province with 84 seats, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is a distant second with 28 seats.

However, independent candidates, including those of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 14 seats, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) got two seats each. Notably, the Sindh Assembly is the second to have its lawmakers take oath after the February 8 general elections, where at least 313 MPAs got elected to the Punjab Assembly a day ago, as reported by Dawn.

The GDA, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other parties protested against alleged rigging in the general elections, however, assembly proceedings took place despite the ongoing protests. According to Dawn report, earlier, the caretaker provincial government had already announced imposing Section 144 on holding rallies or public gatherings in the so-called "Red Zone" area, where the Sindh Assembly is located. (ANI)

