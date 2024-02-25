Left Menu

Israel confirms captive soldier killed in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Sunday that 19-year-old Sgt. Oz Daniel, who was captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza on October 7, was killed in captivity.

Israeli soldier Sgt. Oz Daniel who was killed in Hamas captivity (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Sunday that 19-year-old Sgt. Oz Daniel, who was captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza on October 7, was killed in captivity. A member of the 7th Armored Brigade's 77th Battalion, Daniel was captured along with his tank crew. The declaration of death was determined by a military rabbi based on intelligence.

Although Daniel's body is still in Gaza, the rabbi's ruling paves the way for the family to hold a funeral and sit shiva, a week of mourning. The funeral is scheduled to take place in the Kfar Saba military cemetery on Monday at 2:00 PM.

Daniel is survived by his parents and a twin sister. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

