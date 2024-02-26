Left Menu

Israeli forces kill 30 Hamas terrorists in Gaza City

The terrorists were eliminated as Israel's 401st Armored Brigade consolidated its control over the area.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:05 IST
Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers killed more than 30 Hamas terrorists in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City during the past day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning. The terrorists were eliminated as Israel's 401st Armored Brigade consolidated its control over the area.

During one of the operations in Zeitoun, ground forces directed an airstrike on a sniper perched on a post in a compound adjacent to the soldiers, killing him. Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, soldiers killed several terrorists by tank and sniper fire. In addition, ground forces directed an airstrike on a compound where two Hamas terrorists were hiding. Following the strike, secondary explosions were detected, indicating the two were carrying numerous weapons.

Troops also carried out a targeted raid on Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis, seizing grenades, ammunition, military equipment and weapons parts. In other areas of Khan Yunis, several Hamas terrorists were killed in close quarter combat while another terrorist armed with an RPG spotted near troops and killed in an airstrike.

Israeli forces also eliminated a further 10 Hamas terrorists in engagements in central Gaza. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

