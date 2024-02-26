Left Menu

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 26), reported Taiwan News.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25) and 6 am on Monday (Feb. 26), reported Taiwan News. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, of the 11 Chinese military aircraft, one Chinese drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest and southeast corners of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

Another PLA aircraft also flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ. Following China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the PLA activity, according to Taiwan News report.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 209 times and naval ships 126 times. (ANI)

