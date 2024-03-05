UAE Cyber Security Council, ITU to exchange information about cyberattacks

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 5 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Cyber Security Council and the United Nations (UN) International Telecommunications Union (ITU) agreed to enhance their cooperation and information sharing to quickly counter cyber threats. Their agreement will aim to develop the skills of national cybersecurity experts, share knowledge, and promote the UAE's best practices in cybersecurity to other countries. It will also involve joint international exercises that mimic cyberattacks and test ways of preventing and handling them effectively.

Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Council, said the agreement with the ITU was signed amid rising cyberattacks on vital infrastructure and digital assets worldwide and aims to boost the UAE's global partnerships in cybersecurity. Cosmas Zavazava, Chief of Department, Partnerships for Digital Development at the ITU, said the agreement with the UAE Cybersecurity Council continues their long-standing collaboration, lauding the UAE's leadership and accomplishments in the areas of communications and cybersecurity, which serve as a model for many other countries.

The UAE Cyber Security Council is a valuable partner of the ITU and will keep working together to enhance the security of global infrastructure and digital assets, he added, noting that nearly 3 billion people worldwide lack internet and ICT access. The ITU works with governments to offer affordable and secure internet and communication services to everyone, especially in key sectors such as finance and e-commerce, which requires a legal and digital framework that will improve global living standards, he said in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)