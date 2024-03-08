President Droupadi Murmu to grace Mauritius National Day as chief guest

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a State visit to Mauritius from March 11 to 13, where she will attend the National Day celebrations on March 12 as the chief guest. The official invitation was extended by the Government of Mauritius.

Announcing the upcoming visit during a weekly press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, shared details of the president's tour. "President of India Droupadi Murmu will undertake a State visit to Mauritius from March 11 to 13 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as a chief guest on the invitation of the Government of Mauritius," Jaiswal said.

"President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with the President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth," he added. Highlighting the depth of India's development partnership with Mauritius, Jaiswal also said that President Murmu and Prime Minister Jugnath will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects during the visit.

"As the 6th Indian president to grace the Mauritian National Day as a Chief guest since 2000, President Murmu's state visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius," stated the MEA spokesperson. As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian freedom struggle, the National Day of Mauritius is celebrated on March 12 every year (the date on which the Dandi Salt March was launched), according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius were established in 1948. A brief stopover by Mahatma Gandhi en route to India from South Africa (October 29 to November 15, 1901), while awaiting departure of his ship SS Nowshera, is still etched in the consciousness of Mauritius. Barrister Manillal Doctor, who came to Mauritius in 1907 on the suggestion of Gandhiji, helped the Mauritian Indian community to organise themselves and laid the foundation for their struggle for political and social rights, the MEA also said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)