Left Menu

New Zealand's Deputy PM Peters to visit India from March 10-13

Deputy Prime Minister Peters will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:47 IST
New Zealand's Deputy PM Peters to visit India from March 10-13
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters (Photo/X@winstonpeters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters will pay an official visit to India from March 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. Deputy Prime Minister Peters will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023. He had earlier visited India as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in February 2020, the release added.

In Ahmedabad, Deputy Prime Minister Peters is expected to meet the political leadership of Gujarat on 11 March 2024. In New Delhi, EAM and Deputy Prime Minister Peters are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on 12 March 2024 during which the entire gamut of our bilateral relationship with New Zealand is expected to be discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister Peters is also scheduled to have meetings with other dignitaries during his official visit to India, it also said. India and New Zealand share warm and friendly relations based on commonalities of democratic traditions and shared values bolstered by strong people-to-people ties.

The two countries are engaging in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and economy, defence and security, education and research, and environment and climate change, the MEA release concluded. Bilateral relations were established in 1952 between India and New Zealand. New Zealandhas identified India as a priority country in its "Opening Doors to India" policy notified inOctober 2011, which was reiterated by New Zealand in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024