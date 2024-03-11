"A proud Atmanirbhar Bharat moment": EAM Jaishankar congratulates DRDO on first flight test of Agni-5 missile

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday for the first flight test of the Agni-5 missile, and said that it is a proud 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' moment. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate Team @DRDO_India for Mission Divyastra, the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

"A proud #Atmanirbharbharat moment," he added. The successful completion of " Mission Divyastra" has ensured that India joins the select club of nations that have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The Prime Minister praised the achievements of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists for their successful execution of Mission Divyastra.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Prime Minister posted, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology." The inclusion of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology in the Agni-5 missile enhances its effectiveness in delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision, thereby augmenting India's deterrence capabilities and strengthening national security.

An MIRV payload involves a single missile carrying four to six nuclear warheads, each programmed to hit a separate target. According to government sources, India today tested Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology. This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the occasion a "momentous" day for India. "A momentous day for our nation. Heartfelt congratulations to our DRDO scientists and citizens for the successful Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The missile equipped with cutting-edge Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology will further accelerate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a self-reliant Bharat in Defence capabilities," Amit Shah posted on X.

As per the sources, the project director is a woman and it has a significant women's contribution. With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability. (ANI)

