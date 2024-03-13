Taiwan: Supervisory Committee impeach male judge for molesting female colleague

Taipei [Taiwan], March 13 (ANI/CNA): A male judge of the Shilin District Court surnamed Cai was suspended for allegedly molesting a female colleague. He allegedly molested a colleague and was charged by the police prosecutor with the crime of forced indecency. The case is being heard by the Shilin District Court. Supervisory Committee members Gao Yongcheng, Ji Huirong, and Hong Yizhang passed the impeachment motion, and a press conference will be held tomorrow morning to explain.

The People's Tribunal of the Judicial Yuan recently pointed out that a male judge named Cai was suspected of sexually harassing three colleagues in the same court between 1993 and 1999, which violated the first paragraph of Article 18, Paragraph 1, of the Judges Law, Article 5 of the Judges' Code of Ethics, etc. and damaged the image of the judiciary. The conduct shall be punished and shall be directly transferred by the Judicial Yuan to the Supervisory Yuan for review following Article 51 of the Judges Act.

According to the notice issued by the Supervisory Yuan today, Supervisory Committee members Gao Yongcheng, Ji Huirong, and Hong Yizhang investigated the case of Shilin District Court judge Cai, a male judge, who was involved in obstructing sexual autonomy and multiple female subordinates. The Supervisory Yuan has passed a proposal by three people to impeach the male judge Cai. A press conference will be held tomorrow morning to explain in detail. (ANI/CNA)

