Left Menu

Taiwan: Supervisory Committee impeach male judge for molesting female colleague

A male judge of the Shilin District Court surnamed Cai was suspended for allegedly molesting a female colleague.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:39 IST
Taiwan: Supervisory Committee impeach male judge for molesting female colleague
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], March 13 (ANI/CNA): A male judge of the Shilin District Court surnamed Cai was suspended for allegedly molesting a female colleague. He allegedly molested a colleague and was charged by the police prosecutor with the crime of forced indecency. The case is being heard by the Shilin District Court. Supervisory Committee members Gao Yongcheng, Ji Huirong, and Hong Yizhang passed the impeachment motion, and a press conference will be held tomorrow morning to explain.

The People's Tribunal of the Judicial Yuan recently pointed out that a male judge named Cai was suspected of sexually harassing three colleagues in the same court between 1993 and 1999, which violated the first paragraph of Article 18, Paragraph 1, of the Judges Law, Article 5 of the Judges' Code of Ethics, etc. and damaged the image of the judiciary. The conduct shall be punished and shall be directly transferred by the Judicial Yuan to the Supervisory Yuan for review following Article 51 of the Judges Act.

According to the notice issued by the Supervisory Yuan today, Supervisory Committee members Gao Yongcheng, Ji Huirong, and Hong Yizhang investigated the case of Shilin District Court judge Cai, a male judge, who was involved in obstructing sexual autonomy and multiple female subordinates. The Supervisory Yuan has passed a proposal by three people to impeach the male judge Cai. A press conference will be held tomorrow morning to explain in detail. (ANI/CNA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024