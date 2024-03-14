India endorses new measures to improve access to justice at Commonwealth law ministers meeting

Commonwealth countries, including India, endorsed a new set of measures at the Commonwealth law ministers meeting in Zanzibar which are designed to improve people's access to justice, The Commonwealth said in a press release. The measures were the result of four-day deliberations among law ministers at their biennial meeting in Tanzania. They were also guided by input from diverse stakeholders, including people with disabilities, civil society representatives and leading innovators in the legal sector.

Under these measures, law ministers resolved to ramp up efforts to remove barriers to access to justice and address the legal needs of all citizens, the release added. Key provisions include improved access to justice for people with disabilities, a model law on virtual assets, a new action plan to protect women from online violence and a proposal to eliminate gender-discriminatory legislation.

Ministers also welcomed an array of new Commonwealth legal resources, including a mediation guide, a small claims court app for dispute resolution and a database for cooperation on criminal matters. Additionally, they adopted the Commonwealth guidelines on the treatment of electronic evidence in criminal proceedings, designed to offer member countries a framework to craft national legislation, it also said.

To support the implementation, ministers requested the Commonwealth Law Ministers Action Group to report progress at the next meeting. The package summarises the outcome statement issued by ministers, representing one-third of humanity, at the end of their meeting on February 8, 2024.

Speaking after the meeting, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, said the measures were "absolutely critical" because two-thirds of the world's population lacks meaningful access to justice. She continued: "Our discussions have been purposeful, our decisions have been meaningful, and our powerful new consensus allows us to take the next giant steps forward towards equal access to justice, in modernised legal systems, across our wonderful Commonwealth.

"We leave Zanzibar with a powerful mandate which will allow us to take the next decisive steps to ensure justice for all is the lived experience of every one of the 2.5 billion people living in our Commonwealth." In their statement, ministers recognised the Secretariat's tech-driven justice solutions and its work on artificial intelligence as important interventions in improving access to legal information and transforming justice delivery in today's complex world.

The Secretariat also presented several papers in the field of energy and extractives, including a carbon tax model law and an oil and gas decommissioning guide, which leverage legislation in efforts to tackle climate change and deliver a just transition. Hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania from March 4 to 8, 2024, the meeting was chaired by Ambassador Pindi H Chana, the country's Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, who commended the substantive outcomes.

Officiating the closing ceremony on March 8, 2024, Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, said: "I am pleased to note that the meeting has recorded a number of achievements, which challenge us to undertake reforms in an effort to ensure that justice is accessible to all. "I am aware of efforts that the Commonwealth countries have taken to shape its agenda on the rule of law and access to justice. It is high time that you made the same efforts on access to justice through digitisation."

The outcomes from the meeting will shape the agenda for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa later this year. The next meeting will be hosted by the Government of Fiji in February 2026. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)