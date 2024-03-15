Left Menu

Imran Khan's party to merge with Sunni Ittehad Council if Pak poll body returns election symbol, says former Speaker

Regarding the legality of such a merger, Qaiser mentioned ongoing consultations with legal experts to ensure compliance with the law.

15-03-2024
Imran Khan's party to merge with Sunni Ittehad Council if Pak poll body returns election symbol, says former Speaker
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser (Photo/X@AsadQaiserPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has said that should the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) validate their recent internal elections and restore their electoral symbol of the 'bat', the PTI is open to the idea of "merging" with the Sunni Ittehad Council, Dawn reported. In an exclusive interview with the Pakistan media outlet, Qaiser underscored that the decision was reached after thorough deliberation within the party, considering the limited options available.

When pressed on whether PTI-endorsed candidates joining the SIC would maintain their affiliation, Qaiser affirmed, indicating that not only would they remain within the SIC but also merge with it. He clarified that in the event of the PTI reclaiming its electoral symbol, both entities would amalgamate, retaining the PTI identity, as opposed to the current scenario where PTI candidates operate under the SIC banner.

Regarding the legality of such a merger, Qaiser mentioned ongoing consultations with legal experts to ensure compliance with the law. Furthermore, in response to the Peshawar High Court's ruling upholding the ECP's decision to withhold reserved seats for the SIC, Qaiser stated the PTI's intention to challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in January this year set aside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order that reinstated "bat" as the party's electoral symbol for the upcoming general elections. This led to the PTI's ticket holders contesting the elections as independent candidates. The PTI's bid to join the elections using the PTI-Nazriati splinter group's symbol, the batsman, also hit a snag after the latter went back on an agreement that would have allowed the PTI candidates to stand in the elections with their symbol, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

