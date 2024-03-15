Left Menu

UAE: Air Arabia shareholders approve 20pc dividend distribution for FY2023

The Board of Directors' recommendation follows the airline's robust financial performance in FY2023, where Air Arabia reported a record net profit of AED1.5 billion, an increase of 27 per cent compared to 2022.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia PJSC shareholders approved the distribution of a 20 per cent cash dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (FY2023), at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, which is equivalent to 20 fils per share, underscores another year of record financial performance for the award-winning low-cost carrier. The Board of Directors' recommendation follows the airline's robust financial performance in FY2023, where Air Arabia reported a record net profit of AED1.5 billion, an increase of 27 per cent compared to 2022.

During the AGM, the report of Air Arabia's auditors, balance sheet, as well as profit and loss accounts were approved by the assembly for FY2023. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said, "Amidst the challenges of the global aviation landscape, Air Arabia's resilience and strategic foresight have propelled us to yet another year of remarkable performance during 2023. The notable achievements in terms of expansion, revenue, and profitability underscore the strength of Air Arabia's business model, adept management team, and successful growth strategy. Our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity remains unwavering, driving sustainable growth and shareholder value."

In 2023, Air Arabia added 26 new routes to its global network from its operating seven hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. The carrier took delivery of 10 new aircraft and ended the year with a fleet of 73 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft operating across over 206 routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

