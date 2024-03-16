Left Menu

Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in "suspicious fire" in Canada's Ontario

An India-origin couple and their 16-year-old daughter have died in a "suspicious" fire at their home in Canada's Ontario province.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:41 IST
Indian-origin couple, daughter killed in "suspicious fire" in Canada's Ontario
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

An India-origin couple and their 16-year-old daughter have died in a "suspicious" fire at their home in Canada's Ontario province. The incident happened on March 7, however, the police said that they identified the victims on Friday, whose remains were discovered at the site, reported CTV News.

The victims have been identified as Rajiv Warikoo, 51, Shilpa Kotha, 47, and Mahek Warikoo, 16. "All three of the deceased persons resided at the address prior to the fire," Peel Police said in a press release.

On March 7, at 1:30 pm, police were called to the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive in Brampton at a residential home that was fully engulfed in flames. In the video captured on a neighbour's doorbell camera, large flames shoot out of the roof, and black smoke billows into the sky as a fire truck shows up, as reported by CTV News.

"Following the initial efforts of first responders to put the fire out, the fire Marshall's office was called in to help determine the cause of the fire. While examining the scene, investigators made an unfortunate discovery when they located what was believed to be human remains within the destroyed house," Peel Police added. Moreover, the detectives from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau have been working closely with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Peel police Constable Taryn Young said that the fire has been deemed suspicious, as reported by CTV News. Speaking with CP24 Friday, Peel police Constable Taryn Young said the fire had been deemed suspicious.

"At this time we are investigating this with our homicide bureau and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental," Young said. "There's not much left to it," Young said when asked about the possible cause of the fire.

"Looking into something like that as a fire marshal, I'm sure it's very tough when there is not much left to look at. But we are exhausting all avenues," she added. She further said that the coroner is also working to determine exactly how the three family members died, reported CTV News.

Young also acknowledged that the deadly fire has "devastated" the local community in Brampton, adding that the investigators are working "around the clock" to determine the cause. One of the neighbours described the three people who died as "a good family" who greeted their neighbours, CTV reported.

The neighbour further said that they were seen riding bikes around the area frequently. "That is so, so tragic. My neighbour's daughter and their daughter were about the same age and we saw them playing all the time and it was very sad to hear that news," neighbour Kenneth Yousaf said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024