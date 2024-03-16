Left Menu

Mohammed bin Rashid mandates incorporation of 'Nakheel,Meydan' into Dubai Holding Group under leadership of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Nakheel and Meydan will join forces with Dubai Holding in an effort to sustain and advance growth through a unified and integrated vision that builds on gains, spurs efforts and boosts Dubai's global competitiveness.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 14:50 IST
Mohammed bin Rashid mandates incorporation of 'Nakheel,Meydan' into Dubai Holding Group under leadership of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Nakheel and Meydan will join forces with Dubai Holding in an effort to sustain and advance growth through a unified and integrated vision that builds on gains, spurs efforts and boosts Dubai's global competitiveness. Nakheel and Meydan are set to become part of Dubai Holding, under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The Board of Directors of both Nakheel and Meydan Company will be abolished.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "In a new milestone to reinforce and boost our economic growth, today we directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan companies under the umbrella of Dubai Holding, forming a global economic entity with a diverse portfolio in sectors such as technology, media, hospitality, real estate, retail, and more, led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum". He added, "The goal is to create a more financially efficient entity, owning assets worth hundreds of billions, and comprising global expertise across various sectors with which we can compete regionally and globally, achieving our national objectives, and realising the Dubai Economic Agenda D33".

He said, "Wishing all the best to the team on this new mission... We are optimistic about an upcoming phase where we will multiply our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people." Since its establishment in 2004, Dubai Holding has continued to create positive strides aimed at fostering an innovation-driven knowledge-based economy.

Dubai Holding lists Jumeirah Group, Dubai Properties and TECOM Group among its portfolio. TECOM Group alone owns and operates ten sector-focused business clusters, with Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City being the flagships.

Nakheel and Meydan have launched several projects in multiple sectors including real estate, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, leisure and entertainment and healthcare. Nakheel and Meydan will join Dubai Holding to further develop a highly diversified conglomerate operating in several sectors across real estate, tourism, hospitality, leisure and entertainment and investments.

This move is set to combine a complementary suite of services and expertise to diversify the economy and maximise their competitiveness in the global marketplace. This strategic vision will provide an ideal platform to address the growing demand for specialised services globally and seeks to leverage new opportunities that are emerging and serve the global demand expected in the long term. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024