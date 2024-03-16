UAE: DEWA contributes AED 20 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

Dubai [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced it will contribute AED 20 million to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world. Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity in the community, and solidifies the UAE's humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that provides education and empowerment.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: "We are keen to be part of all charity and humanitarian initiatives launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a role model of generosity and a philanthropist who plays a leading role globally in extending aid to the underprivileged and those in need around the world. Such initiatives express human solidarity and play a major role in changing the lives of millions around the world, empowering them to achieve a better life , key among which is education, by creating sustainable opportunities across underprivileged communities where people receive education and training to build capabilities and enhance stability." "DEWA is honored to support the Mothers' Endowment campaign, which celebrates and acknowledges mothers' sacrifices and selfless giving while building upon the success of previous Ramadan campaigns launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. This campaign will significantly reduce the suffering of millions resulting from the lack of quality education -a serious challenge facing the world and hindering the fulfillment of the 4th UN sustainable development goal for 2030- to 'ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all'," he added.

Proceeds from the Mothers' Endowment campaign will go towards launching educational projects in underprivileged communities in partnership with humanitarian organisations. The Mothers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)