Left Menu

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala jail

Sources revealed that the meeting between Gandapur and the former prime minister lasted approximately 30 minutes, during which they discussed the current political landscape of the country.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 23:35 IST
Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur meets Imran Khan in Adiala jail
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Saturday, as reported by ARY News. Sources revealed that the meeting between Gandapur and the former prime minister lasted approximately 30 minutes, during which they discussed the current political landscape of the country.

The meeting took place in the jail's conference room, with Gandapur arriving without any official protocol, as per ARY News. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Gandapur filed a plea in court seeking permission to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for consultations on legal and political matters.

According to ARY News, the plea urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to ensure the privacy of the meeting. Last Wednesday, Gandapur approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting assistance in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder.

Gandapur stated that the prime minister had assured him of facilitating the meeting, even amid heightened security measures at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Recently, on March 15, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's interim bail until March 22 in the Jinnah House attack case, as reported by The Nation.

As per details, the ATC judge, Arshad Javed, heard the interim bail pleas in three cases, including the Jinnah House attack. According to The Nation, the court decided to prolong the interim bail until March 22, instructing Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, to present arguments during the next session.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department banned the meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail due to security concerns. This ban, effective for two weeks, also encompasses media coverage near gate no. 5 of Adiala Jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024