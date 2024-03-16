Left Menu

Mothers' Endowment campaign issues 120,000 participation certificates through website in 4 days

The Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund supporting the education of millions around the world, is seeing a community-wide response as donations started pouring in through the various donating channels.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 23:43 IST
Mothers' Endowment campaign issues 120,000 participation certificates through website in 4 days
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], March 16 (ANI/WAM): The Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund supporting the education of millions around the world, is seeing a community-wide response as donations started pouring in through the various donating channels. Only 4 days after its launch, the campaign has issued more than 120,000 electronic participation certificates to contributors, who made their donations in honor and gratitude of their mothers.

The campaign offers a participation certificate, written beautifully to express love and gratitude, that can be gifted to mothers in whose name the donations were made. All contributions count as ongoing charities that will go towards establishing an endowment fund that supports education in underprivileged communities, helping millions improve their lives.

The great response to the campaign highlights the Emirati community's established culture of giving and generosity, and reflects the successful use of innovative ideas and diversified contribution channels to facilitate participation and maximize impact. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers' names to honor them, highlighting the role of mothers in supporting their children's education.

The campaign also establishes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE's humanitarian role, while reviving the culture of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and supports global efforts of sustainable development. Since its launch which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers' Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024